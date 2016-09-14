BRIEF- Uzabase unit announces business alliance with Dow Jones & Company in U.S.
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
Sept 14 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA :
* Intends to repurchase all Senior Notes amounting to 325 million euros ($364.55 million), which expire in 2018 and have rate 9.750%
* The proposal takes place in the context of liquidity management and aims to optimize liquidity and the Group's cost of debt
Source text: bit.ly/2c8wBOj
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8915 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26