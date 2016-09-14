Sept 14 Moody's:
* Moody's - Low oil and gas prices have varied implications
for energy dependent state and local governments
* Moody's - States that retained surpluses during the oil
boom and managed debt burdens will fare better
* Moody's - Credit impact varies based on reliance on energy
related taxes, industrial diversity, available reserves, legal
ability, political will to implement sustainable budget
solutions
* Moody's - Persistently low oil prices are drilling holes
into government budgets where revenues fund general operations