Sept 14 Moody's:

* Moody's - Low oil and gas prices have varied implications for energy dependent state and local governments

* Moody's - States that retained surpluses during the oil boom and managed debt burdens will fare better

* Moody's - Credit impact varies based on reliance on energy related taxes, industrial diversity, available reserves, legal ability, political will to implement sustainable budget solutions

* Moody's - Persistently low oil prices are drilling holes into government budgets where revenues fund general operations