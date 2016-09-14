BRIEF-Shanghai Shibei Hi-Tech to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26, B shares on June 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan(before tax)/A share and $0.002906/B share for 2016 to shareholders
Sept 14 PAREF SA :
* H1 net profit group share 5.9 million euros ($5.18 million) versus 3.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 gross operating profit 3.9 million euros versus pro forma 3.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 EPRA NAV 88.1 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan(before tax)/A share and $0.002906/B share for 2016 to shareholders
May 22 Australia shares rose on Monday and looked set to break a three-session losing streak, as gains in financials, metals and energy companies bolstered the index.