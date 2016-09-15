BRIEF-Mega Sonic Q1 net profit increases to 151,487 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 151,487 ZLOTYS VERSUS 73,800 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 15 Cemat A/S :
* Said on Wednesday Abdelmottaleb Doulan was named new CEO of Cemat
* Said former management board consisting of CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CFO Jesper Bodeholt and CSO Michael Lisby Jensen resigned on Sept. 14 from management board
* Said going forward management board would only consist of Abdelmottaleb Doulan
* Doulan has been part of Cemat group for last 5 years, and holds position as CEO for Polish real estate business Cemat 70 S.A.
* Qtrly loss 118.5 million baht versus loss of 55.9 million baht