* Said on Wednesday Abdelmottaleb Doulan was named new CEO of Cemat

* Said former management board consisting of CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CFO Jesper Bodeholt and CSO Michael Lisby Jensen resigned on Sept. 14 from management board

* Said going forward management board would only consist of Abdelmottaleb Doulan

* Doulan has been part of Cemat group for last 5 years, and holds position as CEO for Polish real estate business Cemat 70 S.A.

