WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
Sept 15 LVenture Group SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it invested $120,000 via the conversion of bonds already subscribed in CoContest
* CoContest is a startup operating a crowdfunding platform dedicated to interior design
* Total amount for this round of investments in CoContest is $1.9 million
* Draper Associates invested $1 million, Atlante fund $250,000, 500 Startups $100,000, and the rest of the amount was a contribution by some business angels
