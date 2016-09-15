Sept 15 Mercator Medical SA :

* Said on Wednesday that based on book-building outcome and Vestor Dom Maklerski SA recommendation, sets the issue price of series G shares for 17.5 zlotys ($4.54) per share

* The final number of series G shares offered is 1.8 million

($1 = 3.8554 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)