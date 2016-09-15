Thermo Fisher to buy Patheon for about $5.2 bln
May 15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, said on Monday it would buy contract manufacturing company Patheon NV for about $5.2 billion in cash.
Sept 15 Mercator Medical SA :
* Said on Wednesday that based on book-building outcome and Vestor Dom Maklerski SA recommendation, sets the issue price of series G shares for 17.5 zlotys ($4.54) per share
* The final number of series G shares offered is 1.8 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8554 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, said on Monday it would buy contract manufacturing company Patheon NV for about $5.2 billion in cash.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific to acquire Patheon, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)