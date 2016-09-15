Sept 15 PBG SA :

* Said on Wednesday that agreed with the creditors of the Group 5 and Group 6, which are party to the restructuring agreement dated July 31, 2015, to extend until Sept. 30 the maturity of the arrangement instalment payment that was due on June 30

* The deadline was prolonged due to ongoing findings related to changes to the restructuring documentation

* Said similar consent was expressed by Group 3 creditor

