BRIEF-Great Basin Scientific obtains release of $1.36 million of restricted cash from series b convertible notes
* Great Basin Scientific obtains release of $1.36 million of restricted cash from series b convertible notes
Sept 15 PBG SA :
* Said on Wednesday that agreed with the creditors of the Group 5 and Group 6, which are party to the restructuring agreement dated July 31, 2015, to extend until Sept. 30 the maturity of the arrangement instalment payment that was due on June 30
* The deadline was prolonged due to ongoing findings related to changes to the restructuring documentation
* Said similar consent was expressed by Group 3 creditor
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Great Basin Scientific obtains release of $1.36 million of restricted cash from series b convertible notes
SAN FRANCISCO, May 12 Southern Co's Georgia Power and Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse have reached a tentative deal to transfer project management of the expansion of a Georgia nuclear power plant to units of Southern Co, Georgia Power said in a statement on Friday.