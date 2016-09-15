BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 Crawshaw Group Plc
* At AGM, co had reported that during prior couple of weeks, experienced some suppressed footfall patterns caused by international football, adverse weather and brexit
* Factors persisted through to end of half year period, resulting in a further reduction in like for like sales for half year
* We are acting quickly to restore sales momentum and feel that this can be achieved rapidly in readiness for very important winter and festive season
* Our customers now being even more price focussed post brexit
* Are disappointed with current trading and clearly outlook for full year will depend upon result of our actions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
