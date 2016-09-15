Sept 15 (Reuters) -

** LSR Group plans book building for 5 billion rouble ($76.92 million) 001R-01 series bonds on Sept. 26

** Coupon benchmark rate is 11.00-11.50 pct per annum, yield benchmark rate is 11.46-12.01 pct per annum

** Placement is scheduled for Sept. 28, Alfa-bank and Raiffeisenbank are the organizers ($1 = 65.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)