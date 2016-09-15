Sept 15 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to admit to trade on NewConnect shares of QubicGames SA IPO-QGP.WA

* QubicGames to list 6,940,000 series B shares and 2.1 million series C shares

(Gdynia Newsroom)