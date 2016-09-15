BRIEF-ICP Group Q1 net profit slumps to 31,795 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 31,795 ZLOTYS VERSUS 755,708 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 15Bahnhof AB (publ) :
* Elementica reduces spending to meet the extended sales process
* Elementica is a subsidiary of Bahnhof Group with business mission to build a facility with capacity of 21 MW in Stockholm
* Elementica says to reduce team working with selling
* A public listing of Elementica shares shall take place when appropriate
