Sept 15 (Reuters) -

* Oncoimmune announces option and license agreement with Pfizer Inc.

* Oncoimmune, Inc says deal with pfizer worth up to $250 million in upfront and potential milestone payments

* Oncoimmune, Inc says it has entered into an exclusive option and license agreement with Pfizer for ONC-392

* Oncoimmune says under terms of agreement, Pfizer plans to evaluate ONC-392 up until a certain agreed-upon time to determine whether it will exercise its option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: