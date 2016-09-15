BRIEF-M4B Q1 net profit down at 457,545 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 457,545 ZLOTYS VERSUS 550,670 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 15 Linx SA :
* Said on Wednesday its board of directors approved the primary public offering with restricted placement efforts of 24.0 million common shares
* The price per share to be defined upon conclusion of the bookbuilding procedure
* No partial distribution to be admitted
* The restricted offering will target exclusively shareholders within the priority offering and, if there are remaining shares after the priority offering is met, a limited number of professional investors
* Fortinet - expanding to federal sector with launch of a public sector subsidiary and a newly-appointed board of directors