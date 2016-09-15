Sept 15 Linx SA :

* Said on Wednesday its board of directors approved the primary public offering with restricted placement efforts of 24.0 million common shares

* The price per share to be defined upon conclusion of the bookbuilding procedure

* No partial distribution to be admitted

* The restricted offering will target exclusively shareholders within the priority offering and, if there are remaining shares after the priority offering is met, a limited number of professional investors

