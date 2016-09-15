Sept 15 S&W Seed Co :

* Reports adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Q4 of fiscal 2016 of $0.08 per diluted share

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue $34.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $33.7 million

* For fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, S&W expects to record annual revenue of approximately $100 million