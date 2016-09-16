UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 IC Group A/S :
* Said on Thursday that Friheden Invest A/S, company closely related to Niels Erik Martinsen, Deputy Chairman of company's Board, had on Sept. 15 bought 375,000 IC Group shares at 165 Danish crowns ($24.91) per share
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.