BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Sept 16 NoemaLife SpA :
* Dedalus reported on Thursday the final results of its tender offer on 11.6 percent share capital of NoemaLife
* 881,530 share were tendered, corresponding to a 10.5 percent stake in NoemaLife for the total value of 6.5 million euros ($7.30 million)
* Dedalus to own 99.1 percent of NoemaLife share capital
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility