Sept 16 Alma Market SA :
* Said that, taking under consideration sales in July, Aug.
and first half of Sept. and the filed motion for opening of the
company's rehabilitation proceedings, decided to change its
unconsolidated financial results forecast for 2016
* Said expects to report FY 2016 unconsolidated revenue of
above 660 million zlotys ($171.2 million) instead of 900 million
zlotys
* Said decided to not publish financial forecast of its
unconsolidated net profit as it will depend on the process of
financial restructuring
* Said the adjusted 2016 financial results forecast is based
on the assumption that significant changes in the company's
functioning will be implemented and that there will be no
negative impact henceforth as well as is due to the
implementation of the restructuring plan
* Said its financial forecast is based on the assumptions
that the profitability of stores that remain after the closure
of unprofitable stores will improve, restructuring of the
company will be executed, some assets will be sold, the company
will repay bank loans and reduce debt
($1 = 3.8548 zlotys)
