UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Admiral Boats SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported July 2016 net sales of 1.5 million zlotys ($389,762) versus 2.4 million zlotys a year ago
* July 2016 net loss at 394,0000 versus a loss of 1.8 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8485 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.