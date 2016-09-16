BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 ViDiS SA :
* Said on Thursday that received an offer from investor concerning sale of 1,337,817 shares representing 43.54 pct stake in ViDiS until Oct. 12
* Said the investor proposed to sell to ViDiS 1,337,817 own shares under condition that ViDiS will retire the shares and lower its capital
* Said the sale price of shares is 2.61 zloty per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility