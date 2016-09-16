UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Perseus Specialty Foods SA :
* Reported on Thursday that H1 sales 17.8 million euros ($20.00 million) versus 19.1 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 230,939 euros versus 175,695 euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 1.8 million euros versus 1.9 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2cvvr26
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.