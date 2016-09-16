Sept 16 (Reuters) -
* Norwegian bank DNB says external probe made by
law firm Hjort following Panama Papers has not uncovered any
law-breaking activity
* DNB says probe has uncovered two infringements of internal
ethical rules into DNB's services in Luxembourg in connection
with setting up companies in the Seychelles
* The services were not approved according to internal
instructions for new products
* Hjort finds no evidence that information about the
services offered was at any point brought up to the CEO or the
executive boards, or should have been caught by the CEO or
executive boards before it was made an issue in the media in
2016
* DNB says will implement measures, proposed in May, which
includes: strengthening the control of activity in the
Luxembourg subsidiary and in the Private Banking unit;
establishing new guidelines for the management of foreign
subsidiaries; an external channel for whistleblowers to be able
to report their concerns
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)