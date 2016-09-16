UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel Publ AB :
* Constellation Brands, in consultation with Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel AB (publ) has decided that the agreement between L.O. Smith and Constellation of bottling and supply of bulk spirits for product Svedka expires on Dec. 31, 2016
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.