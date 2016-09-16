Sept 16 Saban Capital Acquisition Corp

* Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. announces pricing of $235 million initial public offering

* Pricing of its initial public offering of 23.5 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit

* Each unit consists of one class A ordinary share and one-half of one warrant

* Class A ordinary shares and warrants expected to be listed on nasdaq capital market under symbols "SCAC" and "SCACW" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: