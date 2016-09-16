Sept 16 Yield Life Science AB (publ) :
* Associated company Isofol Medical intends to list its shares in the beginning of 2017
* In connection with this, a capital raising is carried out in order to finance a "proof of
efficacy" programme
* Yield Life Science conducts a smaller new share issue in order to participate in Isofol
Medical's capital raising befopre planned listing on First North
* At full subscription, the company will receive proceeds of 5,716,771 Swedish crowns
($668,487.45)
* Subscription price is 4.20 crowns, to be paid in cash for each new share
* Each existing share gives one subscription right
* To subscribe for a new share, ten subscription rights are required
* Subscription of new shares will take place from Sept. 27, 2016 to Oct. 11, 2016
