* Associated company Isofol Medical intends to list its shares in the beginning of 2017

* In connection with this, a capital raising is carried out in order to finance a "proof of efficacy" programme

* Yield Life Science conducts a smaller new share issue in order to participate in Isofol Medical's capital raising befopre planned listing on First North

* At full subscription, the company will receive proceeds of 5,716,771 Swedish crowns ($668,487.45)

* Subscription price is 4.20 crowns, to be paid in cash for each new share

* Each existing share gives one subscription right

* To subscribe for a new share, ten subscription rights are required

* Subscription of new shares will take place from Sept. 27, 2016 to Oct. 11, 2016

