* Corporate markets pause for Fed decision
* Bayer mega-loan is launched
* Russian bond markets continue to thaw
TAKING A HIKE
Corporate bond markets are expected to take a breather, with
most issuers set to sit out the next few days ahead of two big
central bank decisions on Wednesday. The US Federal Reserve
could shock markets with its second hike in a decade, while the
Bank of Japan is considering big changes to its mammoth
quantitative easing programme.
The pause comes after a frantic few weeks for issuance, with
corporates keen to get their deals done ahead of any potential
Fed upset. The rush has pushed global issuance to
US$3.3trn, higher than it's ever been at this point of the year.
But the boom is showing signs of petering out: refinancing needs
are falling, and M&A financing is slowing too.
BUILDING BRIDGES
A US$57bn bridge loan backing Bayer's takeover of Monsanto is
set to launch, with underwriters Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan keen to reduce
their mammoth exposures quickly. The deal for the
German drug and crop chemical group will be the third-biggest
syndicated loan ever.
ANCHOR!
Postal Savings Bank of China is set to price its US$8.1bn Hong
Kong IPO on Tuesday, in the biggest listing seen so far this
year. The Chinese lender shrugged off a vicious equity market
sell-off to cover the institutional portion on the first day of
bookbuilding - helped by six big Chinese accounts.
Global investors have been less keen.
A FINE LINE
Deutsche Bank equity and AT1 investors will continue to digest
news that the US Department of Justice asked Germany's flagship
lender to pay US$14bn to settle an investigation into alleged
mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities. Concerns
have risen of an equity raise - the bank's fourth since 2010 -
and possible missed AT1 coupons.
GULF STREAM
With Eid over, sovereign issuers in the Middle East are expected
to hit markets with some sizeable bond sales. First out the
blocks should be Bahrain this week. It and Kuwait
are keen to hit screens before Saudi Arabia makes its
long-awaited debut, with Riyadh needing to plug a US$100bn
fiscal hole after a collapse in oil prices.
RUSSIAN SPRING
New deals are expected from Otkritie, O1 Properties and MTN, as
bond markets continue to thaw for Russian corporates after a
collapse in issuance in past years. Loan bankers
are also expecting to see deals: Norilsk Nickel is talking to
banks about a syndicated loan, while pre-export
financing for Eurochem is expected to close this week.
LUBRICATING THE MARKET
Motor oil producer Valvoline is set to price its US$690m IPO on
Thursday, ending a 150-year run as a private company
. It's the first true test of the US market since US
Foods Holdings' US$1.17bn offering in May, in what has been a
barren year for listings. The medium-sized deal will be the
second-largest US IPO this year.
KERVIEL IN COURT
A Versailles court is expected to rule on Friday on whether
former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel should have to pay
any damages for the 4.9bn losses he caused. A win for the
disgraced trader could put at risk a 2.2bn tax deduction that
the French bank has claimed linked to its losses in the scandal.
LAST WEEK IN NUMBERS
£110bn - Universe of corporate bonds eligible for Bank of
England purchases
77.2% - Allocation to just six cornerstone investors in US$8.1bn
PSBC listing
US$682bn - Value of M&A transactions that have fallen apart this
year
US$23bn - Investment grade issuance last Tuesday, fourth busiest
day this year
