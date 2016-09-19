Sept 19 Banco Popular Espanol SA :

* Said late on Friday resolved to lower floor price for bond issue under ISIN XS0979444402 worth 500 million euros ($558 million) to 1.653 euros from 2.015 euros

* To lower floor price for bond issued under ISIN XS1189104356 worth 750 million euros to 1.549 euros from previous 1.889 euros

