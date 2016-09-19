Sept 19 Centrum Finansowe Banku BPS :

* Said on Friday that its management asked the company's supervisory board for an approval of a 2016-2017 restructuring plan

* As a part of the restructuring, the company plans to sell its debt portfolio or a significant part of it

* Plans to sell it in order to pay its liabilities and have funds for new debt portfolios of higher profitability level

Gdynia Newsroom