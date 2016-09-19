Sept 19 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFE) :

* Said on Saturday that it has sold 45 pct stake in the wholly-owned EFE Romania SA

* Its unit, EFE Romania SA, acquired rights to a prototype of a drone invented in Poland

* As previously announced, the unit is going to sell drones in Poland and abroad, and it also plans R&D investments in Romania

