Sept 19 Bio-On SpA :

* Files patent for minerv BIOMEDS, nanocapsules in PHAs plastic which can contain contrast agents for nanodiagnostics (nano-imaging) for the detection of tumours

* Nanocapsules can also used to contain medicines such as chemotherapy

* Says it is the first patent for the use of bioplastic in nano medicine for the diagnosis and cure of tumours

