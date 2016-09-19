Sept 19 (Reuters) -

**Tatfondbank places 2 billion rouble ($30.86 million) additional issue of BO-13 series bonds

**Placement is scheduled for Sept. 21, price is not lower than 100 pct of nominal value

**Placement organizers are Peresvet and BK Region

**Coupon rate before put option is 13.5 pct per annum

For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 64.8098 roubles)