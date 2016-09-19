BRIEF-Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Co:
Sept 19 (Reuters) -
**Tatfondbank places 2 billion rouble ($30.86 million) additional issue of BO-13 series bonds
**Placement is scheduled for Sept. 21, price is not lower than 100 pct of nominal value
**Placement organizers are Peresvet and BK Region
**Coupon rate before put option is 13.5 pct per annum
For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 64.8098 roubles)
May 14 Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Co:
May 14 Annual growth in lending by Oman's conventional banks in March slowed further to its lowest pace since at least 2008, while money supply growth fell, central bank data showed on Sunday. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-MAR 17 END-FEB 17 END-MAR 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) -5.5 -3.8 2.8 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 3.9 7.9 M2-M1 change yr/yr 7.6 7.9