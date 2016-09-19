Indonesia warns of more cyber attack havoc as business week starts
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
Sept 19 Odontoprev SA :
* Said on Friday that its board of directors approved to pay out own capital interest totalling 11.3 million Brazilian reais ($3.5 million) gross, corresponding to 0.0214 real per share
* Record date is Sep. 20
* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Sep. 21
* Payment date is Oct. 5
Source text: bit.ly/2dd5bvo
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.2615 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.