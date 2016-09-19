Sept 19 Odontoprev SA :

* Said on Friday that its board of directors approved to pay out own capital interest totalling 11.3 million Brazilian reais ($3.5 million) gross, corresponding to 0.0214 real per share

* Record date is Sep. 20

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Sep. 21

* Payment date is Oct. 5

Source text: bit.ly/2dd5bvo

($1 = 3.2615 Brazilian reais)