Sept 19 Cherry AB (publ) :
* Says has agreed to acquire the casino agreements, casino staff and equipment from Betman
AB as of October 1, 2016
* The acquisition is expected to contribute 11.0 million Swedish crowns ($1.28 million) in
revenue and a positive EBITDA of 2.0 million crowns
* The purchase price, which includes the maximum additional purchase price, amounts to 3.9
million crowns
* The deal is expected to generate ROI in less than two years
* 2.3 million crowns is paid in cash on acquisition and the additional purchase price will
be paid during Q3 2017
($1 = 8.5685 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)