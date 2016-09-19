Sept 19 Idogen AB :

* Reports positive results from the scientific collaboration with the University of Oxford

* The study shows that treatment with two of the follow-up product molecules, for which the company has filed for patent protection, significantly reduces clinical symptoms in a model of rheumatoid arthritis

* The results strengthen the Idogen's possibilities for future licensing agreements of its technology for several indications

