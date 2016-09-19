Indonesia warns of more cyber attack havoc as business week starts
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
Sept 19 Idogen AB :
* Reports positive results from the scientific collaboration with the University of Oxford
* The study shows that treatment with two of the follow-up product molecules, for which the company has filed for patent protection, significantly reduces clinical symptoms in a model of rheumatoid arthritis
* The results strengthen the Idogen's possibilities for future licensing agreements of its technology for several indications
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.