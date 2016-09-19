Sept 19 OraSolv AB :

* Says has appointed Michael Lagerbäck to new CEO

* Michael Lagerbäck starts in position as CEO in January 2017 and replaces Maria Johansson, who is leaving the company

* Håkan Hallberg will serve as acting CEO until Michael Lagerbäck assumes his new position

Source text: bit.ly/2cWin5Z

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)