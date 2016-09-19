BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 (Reuters) -
** Gazprombank sets final coupon benchmark rate for its 10 billion rouble ($154.81 million) BO-11 series bonds at 9.5 pct per annum, corresponding to the coupon yield rate of 9.73 pct per annum
** Earlier Gazprombank lowered coupon benchmark rate from 9.50-9.70 pct per annum to 9.5-9.6 pct per annum, corresponding to the coupon yield rate of 9.73-9.83 pct per annum
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.