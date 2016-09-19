Indonesia warns of more cyber attack havoc as business week starts
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
Sept 19 Invent Medic :
* Says multicenter study regarding Tension Free Vaginal Support (TVS) to start in Q4 2016, which is one quarter later than planned
* Completion of study now expected in Q1-Q2 2017 (previously: end of 2016)
* CE-marking now expected in Q2 2017 (previously: 2016)
* Due to delays, company's target to reach break-even on monthly basis in 2017 has been postponed; expects to be on target in H1 2018
* Plans to launch TVS in Sweden/Nordic countries just after receiving CE-mark
* Plans to launch TVS in Europe in 2018-2019 and in US in 2019-2020
Source text: bit.ly/2cWwGqY
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.