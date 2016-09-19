BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Henderson Group Plc
* Says plans to reopen the henderson uk property paif and feeder fund from october 14, following suspension after brexit vote
* Re-opening made possible following good progress in asset sales and re-establishment of a liquidity buffer
* Ainslie McLennan, Manager of the funds says: "we are pleased with the pricing attained on the assets sold in the period since june 23, with the majority of sales exceeding december 31 2015 valuations"
* client subscriptions and redemptions for acceptance on 14 October 2016 may be placed with Henderson at any time from 21 September 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.