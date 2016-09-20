Sept 20Schaffner Holding AG :
* Says confirms organic growth target for net sales of more
than 5% annually and EBIT margin target of 8% defined in the
2020 strategy
* Potential impact on sales of acquisitions has been omitted
from the strategic guidance for the period up to fiscal 2019/20
* For fiscal year 2015/16 (as at Sept. 30, 2016), Schaffner
still expects to achieve net sales of over 180 million Swiss
francs ($183.60 million)
* In terms of operating EBITA, a sequential improvement over
the first half of the year is expected
($1 = 0.9804 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)