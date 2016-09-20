MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 20 Tessera Technologies Inc :
* Tessera technologies to acquire DTS
* Deal immediately accretive to EPS and cash flow
* Projected 2016 pro forma revenue of about $450 million for combined company
* All-cash transaction is valued at approximately $850 million
* Combined company to be renamed at closing of transaction
* Combined company is expected to realize $15 million in annualized cost synergies within first 12-18 months following deal closing
* DTS stockholders will become entitled to receive $42.50 per share in cash at time of closing
* Tessera intends to fund acquisition with combination of available cash on hand and approximately $600 million of committed debt financing
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by both companies' respective boards of directors
* A new corporate name and stock symbol will be adopted in connection with closing of transaction
* Additionally, all of DTS's outstanding debt will be retired at closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.