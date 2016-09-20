Sept 20 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CF102 is currently in global phase II trial for liver cancer and preparing for phase II trial in Nash

* Can-Fite reports new data on CF102'S liver protective & regenerative properties published in scientific journal

* Studies showed that CF102 protected liver against ischemic reperfusion manifested by a statistically significant reduction in key liver enzymes