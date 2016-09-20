MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 20 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:
* CF102 is currently in global phase II trial for liver cancer and preparing for phase II trial in Nash
* Can-Fite reports new data on CF102'S liver protective & regenerative properties published in scientific journal
* Studies showed that CF102 protected liver against ischemic reperfusion manifested by a statistically significant reduction in key liver enzymes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
