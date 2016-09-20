Sept 20 Oncology Venture Sweden AB :
* Oncology Venture has identified a fourth drug candidate - an oral tyrosine kinase
inhibitor that has proven effect and where tumor tissue is available from clinical phase 3
trials for DRP testing before entering into full agreement
* OV is negotiating with an undisclosed Big Pharma, who has the full rights to the project
* OV intends to secure rights to three promising drug candidates for the treatment of
women's cancers via 2X Oncology Inc., an American spinout from Oncology Venture
* Oncology Venture is as a consequence of the above mentioned new projects seeking new
capital why the Company plans a rights issue of about 22 million Swedish crowns ($2.57 million)
with a relatively low rebate in the near future
* Daughter company Oncology Venture ApS announces the entering of co-development agreement
with Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to advance the anticancer product LiPlaCis in combination with
its Drug Response Predictor - DRP
Source text: bit.ly/2ddF4SB
($1 = 8.5662 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)