Sept 20 French oil services company Technip SA says:

* It has proposed redundancies for its UK subsea delivery business and will enter into collective consultation with workforce.

* Technip says around 130 jobs could be affected by redundancy proposal, out of approximately 600 in its UK subsea delivery business.

* Technip says redundancy plan is in response to challenging conditions experienced by UK oil and gas sector.

* Technip says remains committed to its current operations and to being part of the UK North Sea market.

* Technip's UK Subsea Delivery Business is responsible for winning and executing subsea projects mainly in the UK North Sea.