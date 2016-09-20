Sept 20 Kite Pharma Inc

* Kite Pharma announces exclusive license with National Institutes Of Health for multiple Neoantigen Directed T-Cell receptor to treat solid tumors

* Says NIH will receive from Kite an upfront payment and certain clinical, regulatory, and sales milestone payments

* Says NIH will also receive royalties on net sales of products covered by license Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: