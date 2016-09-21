BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Sept 21 Corem Property Group AB :
* Said on Tuesday acquired four properties in the Gothenburg region
* The properties have a total lettable area of about 27,000 square meters
* The deal takes place through company acquisition with an underlying property value of about 240 million Swedish crowns ($27.87 million)
* Change of hands is on Sept 30
* Seller is Husvärden AB
($1 = 8.6125 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
