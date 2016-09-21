Sept 21 Corem Property Group AB :

* Said on Tuesday acquired four properties in the Gothenburg region

* The properties have a total lettable area of about 27,000 square meters

* The deal takes place through company acquisition with an underlying property value of about 240 million Swedish crowns ($27.87 million)

* Change of hands is on Sept 30

* Seller is Husvärden AB

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.6125 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)