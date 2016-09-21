BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Sept 21 C-QUADRAT Investment AG :
* Said on Tuesday it has been informed that Cubic (London) Limited and C-QUADRAT's core shareholders decided not to proceed with share purchase agreements regarding a total of 2.9 million non-par value bearer shares (65.46 pct) of C-QUADRAT (Transaction II)
* With effectiveness of these agreements Cubic would have held more than 90 pct in the C-QUADRAT and would have intended to launch a squeeze out proceeding following the mandatory takeover offer
* For the time being, a subsequent squeeze out proceeding in C-QUADRAT will not be initiated because the legal requirements have not been fulfilled
* Only Transaction I will be completed (conditional share purchase agreement regarding a total of 1.1 million non-par value bearer shares of C-QUADRAT Investment AG, corresponding to 25.1 pct of the issued share capital and intention to launch an anticipated mandatory takeover offer)
* Mandatory takeover offer can still be accepted until and including Oct. 12. The offer price remains unchanged at 60 euros ($66.74) per C-QUADRAT share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities