Sept 21 Cenkos Securities Plc :

* H1 revenue down 71 percent to 15.3 mln stg; H1 profit before tax down 91 pct to 1.7 mln stg

* Interim dividend per share declared - 86 percent, 1.0 p versus 7.0 p

* Since July we have been engaged in relation to a number of significant fundraisings and our pipeline for rest of year is encouraging

* Given results of Brexit referendum, there is increased uncertainty in equity markets and we continue to monitor situation