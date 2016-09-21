(Adds comments from CEO in the Norwegian Seafood Federation)

* The Norwegian Seafood Federation hopes industry will achieve flat year-on-year salmon output in Norway in 2017 after 5-6 percent drop in 2016 -head of aquaculture Jon Arne Groettum told Reuters

* Groettum: "We expect a decline in salmon production of 5-6 pct in 2016 compared to 2015."

* "For 2017 it's difficult to predict but we hope we could achieve the same production as in 2016."

* "Our perspective is that the we had growth continuously since the start-up of the salmon industry in 1971 despite a lot of troubles, but since 2012 we've seen stagnation in output."

* The Norwegian Seafood Federation, which represents the interests of approximately 500 member companies in the fisheries industry, earlier on Wednesday asked the government to withdraw its new model for salmon output growth in Norway

* CEO Geir Ove Ystmark says if the new system is implemented, which is based on the level of sea lice in different production areas, the production could even decline in 2017 compared to 2016

* Ystmark says output has leveled out in recent years, and is falling in 2016, and the new system could cause an accelerated decline

* Norway is the world's top salmon exporter with volumes more than double that of second-placed producer Chile

* Norway is the world's top salmon exporter with volumes more than double that of second-placed producer Chile

* Leading producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar , Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon