BRIEF-TOC to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from May 29 to May 31
Sept 21 Acrinova AB :
* Boards of Acrinova AB and SIG Invest AB have reached an agreement in principle that Acrinova AB will through a non-cash issue acquire SIG Invest AB for a total of 210 million Swedish crowns ($24.43 million)
* The non-cash issue is done at a share price of 65 crowns per share in Acrinova AB, which is the calculated net asset value which the parties have agreed
* After the transaction, SIG Invest AB's owners will have about 44 pct shares in the new company
* Furthermore, the board will propose to the Extraordinary General Meeting to change the name from Acrinova AB to Svenska Investeringsgruppen AB and propose a new board composition
* Kevin Hedderwick appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company, effective 22 May 2017