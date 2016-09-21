From suspicion to engagement: OPEC, hedge funds and the Sistine Chapel
LONDON, May 22 It was an unconventional venue for an unusual encounter.
Sept 21 WATCH LIVE- reut.rs/2cXinnK Fed Chair Janet Yellen takes questions following the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. (Reporting by Alex Cohen)
LONDON, May 22 It was an unconventional venue for an unusual encounter.
* Merger of equals to create a global specialty chemical company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value at announcement