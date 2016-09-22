BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 net sales of 36.6 million euros ($41.1 million) versus 44 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit of 0.2 million euros versus a net loss of 10.2 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.